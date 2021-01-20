Ivanka Trump’s Plea To Now ‘Move Forward In A Positive Way’ Goes Awry

Ivanka Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy over her farewell message in which she expressed hope that Americans can now find a positive way to move forward.
Twitter users were not buying the statement released on the social media platform Tuesday afternoon by President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, hours before President-elect Joe Biden took office.
“I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground — that is how we will remain the greatest nation,” wrote Ivanka Trump.
Critics reminded the outgoing president’s daughter of how, earlier this month, she initially described the U.S. Capitol rioters as “American Patriots” before deleting the tweet. Others recalled her father’s violent and divisive rhetoric and policies from the last four years, which she enabled via her position in the White House.