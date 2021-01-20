Ivanka Trump’s Plea To Now ‘Move Forward In A Positive Way’ Goes Awry

Ivanka Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy over her farewell message in which she expressed hope that Americans can now find a positive way to move forward.

Twitter users were not buying the statement released on the social media platform Tuesday afternoon by President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, hours before President-elect Joe Biden took office.

“I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground — that is how we will remain the greatest nation,” wrote Ivanka Trump.

Critics reminded the outgoing president’s daughter of how, earlier this month, she initially described the U.S. Capitol rioters as “American Patriots” before deleting the tweet. Others recalled her father’s violent and divisive rhetoric and policies from the last four years, which she enabled via her position in the White House.

400k dead.



Record unemployment.



Riots in the Capitol.



Bravo. pic.twitter.com/VdvvLva79C — John Smith Chicago (@JohnSmithChgo) January 20, 2021

Bye, Irrelevanka. — Leslie - 1 to 46.🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) January 19, 2021

You won’t get a pardon mentioning Biden like that... — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile...



In the REAL world, daddy blew it! History will scorn the Trump name. pic.twitter.com/hHiGpQzAin — LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) January 20, 2021

Thank you for demonstrating to the world why nepotism is bad. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 19, 2021

"Dear Diary, it has been an honor to be the recipient of the world's longest bring-your-daughter-to-work-day. It was fun riding the planes, "governmenting" whatever that is, and helping dad release his Trump Care health plan (which killed 400,000)" — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) January 20, 2021

"It's not been quite the honor of a lifetime I'd hoped it would be when I pretended to serve as advisor to the President. I came to Washington to fight for self-aggrandizement. Daddy ruined that. I leave feeling I'm done." https://t.co/KHi4zDOwoA — Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) January 20, 2021

Dear Ivanka,



It’s been horrible having you here. Although you’ve been just a couple of miles down the road, I could always feel your stone cold heart.



I look forward to defrosting the ice cold clutch your family has had on my city.



Don’t come back!



Signed,



93% of DC. — 🎙E in DC aka “Doc”🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@WDCreports) January 20, 2021

Hey, it's an administration resignation/goodbye letter that doesn't include the now standard "I was very disappointed with Trump's rhetoric in recent weeks" paragraph. https://t.co/HCVrkN0kRc — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) January 20, 2021

Part of your legacy is 400,000 dead. pic.twitter.com/Ra3yxYnN11 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 19, 2021

Of course this human nightmare doesn't embrace the Oxford comma. https://t.co/RfYlZRvhTO — Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) January 20, 2021