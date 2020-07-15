Critics Want Ivanka Trump Canned After She Tweets Bizarre Goya Promo

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, offered an unusual endorsement of Goya products on Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Ivanka Trump held a can of Goya beans, then wrote the company’s slogan in both English and Spanish:

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised Trump during a White House ceremony, saying the nation was “truly blessed” to have his leadership. That led to calls for a boycott of Goya products from Trump’s critics.

Ivanka Trump’s endorsement appeared to be an attempt to counter that. However, the Code of Federal Regulations states that employees “shall not use or permit the use of his Government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product” with only very limited exceptions.

The Trump administration has run afoul of the code before, including in 2017 when counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway urged Americans to buy Ivanka Trump-branded products. Conway did not face any known disciplinary action, which drew a rebuke from the Office of Government Ethics.

Walter Shaub, then director of the office, wrote: “Disciplinary action serves to deter future misconduct. Not taking disciplinary action against a senior official under such circumstances risks undermining the ethics program.”

Ivanka Trump’s plug for Goya drew a quick response on Twitter:

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

They've cornered the nepotism market. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 15, 2020

If you like Goya frijoles

And getting caught in the rain

If you're not into ethics

If you have half a brain

If you like working in the White House

Getting stuck in red tape

I'm the nepotist you've looked for

Hire me, and escape — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 15, 2020

This woman has never eaten a Goya product in her life. https://t.co/b7SpiScIPb — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) July 15, 2020

ANNCR: Tonight’s episode of “The Grifters” is brought to you by Goya. — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) July 15, 2020

Ivanka demonstrates how to make your own face mask. #TrumpIsUnwell pic.twitter.com/gcYTUUYJfb — Bob Davidson (@oybay) July 15, 2020

Didn’t you mean to post this one? pic.twitter.com/n749Z4hiX4 — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) July 15, 2020

