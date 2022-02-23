Ivanka Trump In Talks With Jan. 6 Committee To Cooperate In Inquiry

Last month, the Jan. 6 committee sent a letter to Trump requesting her “voluntary cooperation” around “a wide range of critical topics” relating to the attack on the Capitol.

Earlier that month, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is vice chair of the select committee, said in an interview with ABC News that the committee had “firsthand testimony that [Trump’s] daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence.”