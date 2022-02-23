Ivanka Trump In Talks With Jan. 6 Committee To Cooperate In Inquiry

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump says she is in conversation with the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol riot after committee members asked her to voluntarily cooperate with their inquiry.
A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump, who was a White House senior adviser at the time of the attack, told CNN on Wednesday that she was “in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview.”
She has yet to commit to such an interview, The New York Times first reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the discussions.
Last month, the Jan. 6 committee sent a letter to Trump requesting her “voluntary cooperation” around “a wide range of critical topics” relating to the attack on the Capitol.
Earlier that month, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is vice chair of the select committee, said in an interview with ABC News that the committee had “firsthand testimony that [Trump’s] daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence.”
The House committee appears to be closing in on the former president’s inner circle and family.
On Jan. 6, 2021, an armed mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gathered to conduct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.
Just before the riot, Trump had incited the crowd at a rally on the National Mall by claiming the election had been stolen from him. Five people died in the mayhem, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.