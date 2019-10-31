James Corden and Orlando Bloom drunkenly pleaded with Ivanka Trump to “make it better” when they all recently attended the same wedding, Corden revealed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”
Corden spilled the beans about what he and actor Bloom told President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, in which they had to answer tough questions or eat disgusting things.
Corden explained:
“I was a little drunk and I was with Orlando Bloom who I think was equally, if not slightly less drunk, than I was. And we were stood at the bar and Ivanka was also at the bar, and I can’t, I can’t 100% remember it. But I remember that we were quite drunk and we started going ‘Ivanka, you can do something, you can do something, you can do something, you can make a difference, you can make a difference, you can make it better.’”
“I’m trying, I’m trying,” Trump reportedly responded to Bloom and Corden, who in 2017 faced backlash and then apologized for drunkenly kissing former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys after-party.
Corden said he kept on drinking and forgot all about the exchange with the first daughter. But then, on the second day of the wedding, he saw Trump across a garden “and it all came back.” “And she just said ‘I bet you’ve got a headache this morning,’” he added.
Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, in the segment finally admitted that the cryptic F-bomb that featured in a veto letter he wrote while governor of California was definitely not a “wild coincidence,” as he’d previously claimed.
Check out the full video here: