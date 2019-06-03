Twitter Users Think This Photo Of Jared And Ivanka Is Straight Out Of 'The Shining'

President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. kicked off on Monday as Queen Elizabeth II greeted him at Buckingham Palace while his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, watched from a palace window.

All seemed sufficiently run-of-the-mill until a photograph of Jared and Ivanka gazing out from a Buckingham Palace window began circulating on Twitter. The resulting photograph was cinematic, to say the least, with Twitter users comparing it to scenes from horror films and their nightmares.

Several users saw resemblances between the photograph and “The Shining,” referring to Ivanka and Jared as rebooted versions of the infamous twins.

It’s like The Shining only way scarier https://t.co/SIVAn2dHci — Nitty-Gritty-Litty (@juliegray22) June 4, 2019

I see the creepy twins from The Shining have been given a grown up reboot https://t.co/2jjfWDcRo8 — Eduardo M. Freyre the 1st (@whtbllnking) June 4, 2019

Others compared the photographs to scenes from their nightmares and different horror films, including “The Omen,” “Flowers in the Attic,” “The Others” and a forthcoming Jordan Peele project.

Oh. I thought it was Jordan Peele. https://t.co/KUtDjp3L0k — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) June 3, 2019

Looks like a scene from The Others...



(Ivanka Trump and her Husband pictured at Buckingham Palace today - terrifying). #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/9OTIE7kCf9 — Nina Parker (@NinaParker) June 3, 2019

if you made a wes anderson movie even whiter this is what it would look like pic.twitter.com/9NIPuAYUmN — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) June 3, 2019

It’s difficult to imagine what message Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to convey. Is it plea for help? A warning? https://t.co/JFxIYK6w1Q — The Cut (@TheCut) June 3, 2019

Very excited to see Stanley Kubrick’s long lost masterpiece, The Dimming. pic.twitter.com/wonhkRFaLF — Peter Birkenhead (@peterbirkenhead) June 3, 2019

This photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tr*mp watching Donald and Melania be welcomed to Buckingham Palace is what my actual nightmares look like. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/0lh0gfa8bI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 3, 2019

IVANKA

Look at them. Hating us.



JARED

They’ll learn. Once I’m king. — Titus Mamet (@titusmamet) June 3, 2019

This is like those VC Andrews novels with the cutout covers and when you open it up there's a bunch of emaciated children in Victorian outfits surrounding Jared and Ivanka and one old woman who is obviously a vampire. https://t.co/8JVxvdKpY4 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 3, 2019

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets Tuesday to demonstrate against Trump. London Mayor Sadiq Khan granted protesters permission to fly the infamous Trump baby blimp during the protest, which portrays the president as an ill-tempered infant.