Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reaped Stunning Amount Of Outside Income At White House

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tried to portray themselves as selfless public servants making financial sacrifices when they declined to take public paychecks while serving as White House advisers to former President Donald Trump.

The exact earnings of the ex-president’s daughter and son-in-law are difficult to determine because “the income is sometimes in reported in broad ranges” and covered several months before they joined the White House, according to the group.

But even at the lower end of the estimated scale, the couple’s income works out to around $43 million per year ― or $21.5 million each.

Most Trump White House advisers were paid $183,000 per year.

We analyzed four years of Jared and Ivanka's financial disclosures. We found hundreds of millions of dollars coming in on the side. And a ton of ethical problems. We break it all down here: https://t.co/5ECweusyyu — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) February 9, 2021

The majority of Ivanka Trump’s income (around $13 million) came from her ownership stake in the Trump Hotel in Washington, according to CREW. The group described the hotel as “the locus of influence-peddling in the Trump administration.”

Ivanka Trump’s attainment of “foreign trademarks to use after leaving the White House may have been her biggest accomplishment,” the group added. Russian, Chinese and Japanese authorities renewed or approved trademarks while her father was in office.

Jared Kushner, meanwhile, saw his stake in real estate investment platform Cadre soar from being worth between $5 million to $25 million at the beginning of Trump’s administration to between $25 million to $50 million at the end, according to CREW.

“Despite the fact that the top White House ethics official determined at one point that it was “reasonably necessary” for him to divest from Cadre in order to do his job at the White House, he never did,” CREW’s analysis noted, citing the company’s apparent conflict of interest with the Trump administration’s Opportunity Zones program.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump may not have taken salaries for their White House work, but they still earned at least $120 million and maybe as much as $640 million in outside income during the last 4 years, creating massive conflicts of interest.https://t.co/MSkA6aaZAR — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) February 8, 2021