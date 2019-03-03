Ivanka Trump Jokes She Has 'Hardest Job In The World' As President's Daughter

Ivanka Trump joked about her privilege she was born into as the daughter of President Donald Trump, calling it the “hardest job in the world” after she was recently ridiculed for saying most Americans wouldn’t necessarily want a guaranteed minimum income.
Trump’s eldest daughter-turned-White House senior advisor attempted to laugh off the criticism in brief remarks at the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington on Saturday night, a gathering hosted by journalists.
“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said, according to The Washington Post. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”
Her remark follows her recently criticizing the proposed Green New Deal’s job guarantees initiative, which would increase the federal minimum wage and guarantee jobs to everyone in the U.S.
“I spent a lot of time traveling around this country, over the last four years, people want to work for what they get,” she said in an interview with Fox News that aired last week.
In her Saturday night comments, Ivanka also acknowledged her father’s absence from the dinner. “The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something he passes up lightly,” she said, adding that for her father ― who regularly criticizes the media on Twitter ― “every day is a Gridiron dinner.”
The 134th annual event, which last year featured a joke-filled appearance by Trump, included remarks from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who recently announced her presidential candidacy.
Klobuchar attempted to make light of criticism she has faced over allegations that she has verbally abused her staff members.
Taking a jab at a report that she once used a comb to eat a salad after an aide forgot to bring her a fork ― and was sternly berated by her for that ― she asked her audience, “How did everyone like the salad? I thought it was OK, but it needed just a bit of scalp oil and a pinch of dandruff.”