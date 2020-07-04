CORONAVIRUS

Ivanka Trump’s ‘Gaslighting’ Fourth of July Coronavirus Advice Backfires

"The absolute and total lack of shame is breathtaking. Just an utter inability to hear herself," one Twitter user responded.

Ivanka Trump was accused of gaslighting after tweeting advice on how to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic this Fourth of July:

The guidance tweeted by President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser late Friday ― on wearing masks and social distancing ― was sound enough.

But it was not well received on Twitter, where critics noted her father’s attendance at an Independence Day celebration at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where there was little social distancing or wearing of masks by people in the crowd.

“Gas lighting alert,” tweeted Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, in response:

Other detractors were similarly angered:

