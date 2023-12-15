What's Hot

Ivanka Trump Partied With Kim Kardashian On A School Night. You Know What Came Next.

Donald Trump's daughter was bluntly reminded of the excuse she used to try to avoid testifying in her father's civil fraud trial.
Lee Moran
Ivanka Trump drew snark on social media for partying with Kim Kardashian on a school night.

The pair posed for photos together at the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday. “Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV!” Trump captioned the photographs on Instagram. On an Instagram story, Trump said it was “always a great time with” the Skims founder.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), critics reminded Trump of the excuse she made in her unsuccessful bid to wriggle out of taking the stand in her father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York in November.

The former Trump White House adviser cited “undue hardship” because it would be “in the middle of a school week.” It’s unclear if Trump’s children have already broken up for the winter break, but wags still hit the point home anyway.

Others just criticized Kardashian for hanging out with Trump, with whom she worked with on prison reform during Donald Trump’s presidency, like they did when they posed for pictures at the reality star’s 43rd birthday in October.

