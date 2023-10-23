LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ivanka Trump attended Kim Kardashian’s birthday party in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Donald Trump’s daughter appeared with Kardashian in a photo posted to the Skims founder’s Instagram page on Sunday. Journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and attorney Lydia Kives were also tagged in the pic.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” Kardashian captioned her carousel of images.

She also tagged Ivanka Trump in a post on her story showing the two laughing beside one another at a dining table.

Ivanka Trump shared two photos with Kardashian on her Instagram stories, writing: “Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim.”

Kardashian’s comments section contained many people wondering why the politically divisive figure was invited.

“Kimberly….why is ivanka there????” one top-liked comment read.

“Really Ivanka? The hypocrisy and disgust!” another user wrote.

Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have been linked multiple times over the years.

In 2018, the reality star reportedly worked with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner ― both senior White House advisers at the time ― as part of her prison reform advocacy and effort to pardon a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug-related offenses.

After meeting with Kushner and Donald Trump about the matter at the White House in May 2018, Kardashian reportedly dined at Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C., home. They were also spotted out at dinner together in Los Angeles last year.