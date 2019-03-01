Abby Huntsman of “The View” seemed to push Ivanka Trump’s buttons earlier this month when she asked about “rumors” that President Donald Trump had intervened to obtain top security clearances for the first daughter and her husband, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.
“There were anonymous leaks about there being issues,” said Ivanka Trump. “But the president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband’s clearance — zero.”
She attributed the hold up to a “back log.”
Three weeks later, the interview began circulating again on social media after The New York Times reported that the president had ordered that a top-secret security clearance be granted to Kushner last May despite objections by intelligence and White House officials. Trump, who has denied doing so, dismissed intelligence officials’ concerns about Kushner’s foreign contacts.
