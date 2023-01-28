What's Hot

Police Release Body Camera Video Of Attack On Paul Pelosi

Nation Reels Over Sickening Video Of Tyre Nichols' Deadly Beating

Ronna McDaniel Wins Fourth Term As RNC Chair After Divisive Race

Jay Leno Breaks Bones In Motorcycle Accident Mere Months After Car Fire

Lovebird Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach To Exit 'GMA3' After Affair Scandal

Associated Press Steps In The Merde Calling Phrase 'The French' 'Dehumanizing'

Priscilla Presley Releases New Statement Following Funeral Of Daughter Lisa Marie

Gunman Kills 7 Near Jerusalem Synagogue

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Received The Worst Scouting Report Before NFL Draft

Doctor Faces Jan. 6 Charges After 'Former Friend' Reports Him To FBI

Bryan Cranston Says He 'Got Sh*t' For His Role In 'The Upside,' Announces Sequel

NBA Champ Matt Barnes Allegedly Spits On Fiancée's Ex During Heated Dispute: Video

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonivanka trump

Ivanka Trump Is Turned Into ‘M3GAN’ As Jimmy Fallon Mocks Her Dad's Upcoming Rally

"The Tonight Show" host imagined Donald Trump's crowd-boosting strategy for his campaign event in South Carolina.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon on Friday mockingly suggested how Donald Trump will try to boost audience numbers at his first 2024 campaign rally in South Carolina this weekend, amid predictions of a poor turnout.

Trump may offer a “free classified document” to the first 10,000 people who show up or even move the event to the parking lot of the Chiefs-Bengals NFL playoff, cracked “The Tonight Show” host.

Fallon also imagined Trump enticing people with a trailer premiere for “Iv4nka,” a spoof version of “M3GAN” starring his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community