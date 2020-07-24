Ivanka Trump Visits National Park In The Middle Of Pandemic, And People Are Ticked

Twitter users are ticked off over Ivanka Trump’s visit to a national park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics tore into President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser after she tweeted photographs on Thursday of herself celebrating the passage of The Great American Outdoors Act at the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Trump hailed the widely welcomed bipartisan legislation, which her father has said he will sign, to address maintenance backlogs in national parks and secure funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, with this post:

The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks & the respite they afford our families.



Today @SecBernhardt & I visited Rocky Mountain Nat‘l Park🏔to celebrate the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, a landmark win for all 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/96MwDDTArO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2020

“The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks & the respite they afford our families,” wrote Trump.

But her detractors questioned she was there in the first place.

They also accused the White House of “greenwashing,” given its decidedly anti-environmental agenda over the last three years and previous attempts to gut the LWCF of its funding almost altogether.

Some even put their own spin on what the pandemic ― that has now killed more than 140,000 people in the United States — had really made them value.

“The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, decency, integrity, honesty...all the things you aren’t capable of,” said one Twitter user, referencing the Trump administration’s disastrous handling of the public health crisis.

Added another: “It’s made me value competent governance, more than ever. Too bad we lack it.”

The pandemic has also made us value democracy -- it's an effective tool for destroying nepotism. — Charlie R. Claywell (@CharlieRClaywel) July 23, 2020

"The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is ... our families."



144,000 dead Americans. — Deacon Blues 💦 🆘🇨🇦 (@Phreaddie) July 23, 2020

The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, decency, integrity, honesty...all the things you aren't capable of. https://t.co/0pUTSV3nBW — Angel Incognito (@MagaBotAngel1) July 23, 2020

Made us value the importance of having a functioning government instead of dystopic pandemonium. — Dirk Langford (@stoneboxdirk) July 23, 2020

Your dad has reversed or rolled back more than 100 regulations that were protecting the environment. He has weakened protections for more than half the nation's wetlands. He re-allowed hunters to kill hibernating bears and power plants to release mercury https://t.co/x95Btf2biL — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 23, 2020

Hasn’t trump removed environmental protection and allowed drilling in national parks? — Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) July 23, 2020

Everything is a photo op for you, isn't it, Ivanka? https://t.co/dbsLUojfPX — *you're (@RKJ65) July 23, 2020

You are so far out of touch with reality it is mind blowing. — 103 days (@Kbasl41933) July 23, 2020

How quickly Ivanka forgets the all out assault her daddy waged on our National Parks. https://t.co/wqzxAJc0P8 — Karen Rakestraw (@KarenDRakestraw) July 24, 2020

First family encourages all those with private jets to visit our national parks. https://t.co/ioof2Xq1I5 — Stephen Soldz (@ethicalpsycholo) July 23, 2020

The kids in cages get no freedom or respite. #FreeTheMigrantChildren https://t.co/qJwtjh3l4b — Lynn Taylor (@JehseaLynn) July 23, 2020

The pandemic has a death toll of 145,000 on US soil because President Coronavirus @realDonaldTrump has failed Americans. Plus, @POTUS is no friend of the environment. https://t.co/m6kAq7BFBf https://t.co/lYRBnPY8Uh — Lorena Blas - Register to Vote & Then Vote (@byLorenaBlas) July 23, 2020

145,000 Americans are dead, but sure, we'll look at some pictures of you having a marvelous time outside on the taxpayer's dime. — Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) July 23, 2020

None of us can afford to travel for any sort of vacation, but I'm glad you get to use taxpayer money to go places we can only wish to see. Good times. — BoundarySeeker, In COVID HotSpot🌵🦎 🐎🌊🌊🌊 (@BoundarySeeker) July 23, 2020

Seriously? People are stuggling to put food on the table and you're taking Instagram pics of your hair cascading in the wind? Yuck. #Biden2020ToSaveAmerica — Yvette with a Y (@radiochick841) July 23, 2020

It's made me value competent governance, more than ever.



Too bad we lack it. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) July 23, 2020

You mean there's a national park your dad hasn't sold to the fossil fuel industry yet? https://t.co/qGezBuyxAx — Pleasantly Pink (@ReginaRed4) July 24, 2020

