Ivanka Trump Visits National Park In The Middle Of Pandemic, And People Are Ticked

"Everything is a photo op for you, isn't it, Ivanka?" one Twitter user hit back at Donald Trump's daughter.

Twitter users are ticked off over Ivanka Trump’s visit to a national park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics tore into President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser after she tweeted photographs on Thursday of herself celebrating the passage of The Great American Outdoors Act at the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Trump hailed the widely welcomed bipartisan legislation, which her father has said he will sign, to address maintenance backlogs in national parks and secure funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, with this post:

“The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks & the respite they afford our families,” wrote Trump.

But her detractors questioned she was there in the first place.

They also accused the White House of “greenwashing,” given its decidedly anti-environmental agenda over the last three years and previous attempts to gut the LWCF of its funding almost altogether.

Some even put their own spin on what the pandemic ― that has now killed more than 140,000 people in the United States — had really made them value.

“The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, decency, integrity, honesty...all the things you aren’t capable of,” said one Twitter user, referencing the Trump administration’s disastrous handling of the public health crisis.

Added another: “It’s made me value competent governance, more than ever. Too bad we lack it.”

