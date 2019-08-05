Ivanka Trump Slams White Supremacy On Twitter. Imagine How That Went Over.

Ivanka Trump tweeted against white supremacy Sunday in response to the deadly El Paso attack by a gunman who may been motivated by anti-immigrant hate. She offered prayers for the victims of the Walmart mass shooting that killed 20 people — and called white supremacy an “evil that must be destroyed.”
Critics on Twitter found the messages hard to swallow — especially Ivanka’s outrage over white supremacy. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) urged the first daughter to “try checking your dad,” President Donald Trump.
Tlaib was hardly the only one criticizing Trump, who also serves as a White House advisor:
