POLITICS

Ivanka Trump Slams White Supremacy On Twitter. Imagine How That Went Over.

"The terrorism is coming from inside the house, the white one," mocked one wag.

Ivanka Trump tweeted against white supremacy Sunday in response to the deadly El Paso attack by a gunman who may been motivated by anti-immigrant hate. She offered prayers for the victims of the Walmart mass shooting that killed 20 people — and called white supremacy an “evil that must be destroyed.”

Critics on Twitter found the messages hard to swallow — especially Ivanka’s outrage over white supremacy. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) urged the first daughter to “try checking your dad,” President Donald Trump.

Tlaib was hardly the only one criticizing Trump, who also serves as a White House advisor:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Ivanka Trump White Supremacy Rashida Tlaib
CONVERSATIONS