Ivanka Trump Greeted By Chants Of 'Crime Family' As She Enters Courthouse

Protesters welcomed Ivanka Trump to the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday with chants of “crime family” as soon as the ex-president’s daughter exited her car.

The normally stone-faced Trump seemed temporarily caught off guard by the loud chants, glancing repeatedly behind her shoulder as she and officers walked to the courthouse door.

Unlike former President Donald Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump is no longer a defendant in the civil fraud trial that’s ensnared the family business in allegations of decades of wrongdoing. She was dismissed from the case due to the statute of limitations.