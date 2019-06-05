Ivanka Trump Inadvertently Goes Viral With 'En Route To The Hague' Tweet

Ivanka Trump’s short tweet about visiting a city in the Netherlands inadvertently went viral on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who is also a White House adviser, revealed she was “en route to The Hague” in the succinct post that previewed her participation in the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

However, The Hague is also famously home to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations’ International Court of Justice.

And people on Twitter couldn’t help commenting about her proximity to the judicial institutions, given accusations against her father of human rights violations at the U.S.-Mexico border, where his administration has put kids in cages and multiple children have died.

This will age well. https://t.co/tIyW6m9x7e — Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) June 5, 2019

Walked straight into that one 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Nm2N8lRmqL — Hyder Abbasi (@HyderAbbasi) June 5, 2019

Don’t taunt us like that. — Jana Lynne Sanchez (@janasanchez) June 5, 2019

Tweets from a future timeline https://t.co/7yDwoXckdP — John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) June 5, 2019

The irony isn't lost. I'm 80% sure she wrote this on purpose knowing exactly what it meant. — THiEVELAND 🇰🇵 (@MERKJONES) June 5, 2019

This is trolling. — George Peterson 🌊 (@petersongeorged) June 5, 2019

enjoy your stay — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 5, 2019

A glimpse into the future? https://t.co/U5SbiCkhmh — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) June 5, 2019

Oh you tease. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2019

The first daughter’s trip to the Netherlands came on the third day of her father’s state visit to the United Kingdom, where she also went viral with that photo of herself and husband Jared Kushner looking out a window at Buckingham Palace.