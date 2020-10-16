Critics on Twitter accused Ivanka Trump of greenwashing her father’s administration after she expressed her support for a global conservation initiative.

Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser tweeted Thursday she was “proud to support” the president’s signing of an executive order forming the United States One Trillion Trees Interagency Council as part of the World Economic Forum’s project to plant one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

Proud to support this ambitious effort to grow and conserve one trillion trees worldwide.🌲🌲🌲 https://t.co/sYKlVOlb52 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 15, 2020

The issue of whether the mass planting of trees actually benefits the environment notwithstanding, Ivanka Trump was fiercely criticized for the stance that the Trump White House has taken on green issues over the last four years.

The president has pursued an anti-environmental agenda and rolled back dozens of rules aimed at protecting natural resources.

Other detractors were skeptical about the timing of the announcement ― less than a month before the 2020 election ― and suggested it was only a cynical ploy to get the green vote.

Your administration has destroyed environmental regulations and agreements and hastened climate change. You are killing your own children. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 15, 2020

First your father does everything he can to deregulate and destroy the environment then you pretend to save trees! — R (@happycan123) October 15, 2020

Question: With all the deregulations where do you plan on planting these trees? — MapleMaven🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@vstaff) October 15, 2020

Don’t try to limit our use of fossil fuels as the U.S. emits more per Capita than any other country in the world. Just plant trees which will take 30 plus years to have an impact. It is greenwashing @GretaThunberg @SierraClubCA — Mr McDollop (@MrMcDollop) October 15, 2020

You’re an incredible advocate for the climate Ivanka. A true saint if there ever was one. Just like your dad who claims “science doesn’t know” if climate change is real. — The Masked Candidate (@maskedcandidate) October 15, 2020

Is your father going to rake all the leaves and fallen branches? — Cherann 💙💙💙 (@cherannJAFM) October 15, 2020

Will that include a billion rakes to make sure the forest beds are fireproof?? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/QrL4dAkZps — Andrea Valentini 🇨🇦 (@GypsySpirit1946) October 15, 2020

"Proud to support this ambitious effort to pose as a public servant to further my family's wealth.💰💰💰" — Leslie (@diatribestress) October 15, 2020

Unless those trees are on a strip mine, fracking location, commercial development, or a wildlife refuge. — Trump 20 Never (@Trump20Never68) October 15, 2020

Pretty sure that your dad gutted many of the environmental protections......so......... — Kim VOTE Fascism Out! 🇨🇦🙋🏻‍♀️ (@kls_73) October 15, 2020

Planting 1 trillion trees sounds cool, but:



1. If you start now, it’ll take about 100 years for the trees to reach full size

2. You still have to do other mitigation efforts, like decarbonization

3. It’s just a cute-sounding slogan, which is more Ivanka’s bag than actual policy https://t.co/OYSlRHMb8f — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) October 15, 2020

It's equally important that we have clean air & water but your POS father rescinded the reg. that prohibited the dumping of hazmat in our waterways by wealthy corps, likely his donors. He doesn't give AF about the environment! https://t.co/aTi065aFlg — Kate, RNP #IMPEACHEDTRUMP ~ VoteHimOutIn2020 (@AKRNHSNC) October 16, 2020

Now? @realDonaldTrump had 4 yrs. to do this! He has taken America OUT of the Paris Agreement! So I’m not buying the Trump BS! Don didn’t ans. Questions that needed to be ans. Like... QAnon... white supremacy.. I want straight answers! https://t.co/vQFjPdfOji — STF (@Yangoon) October 16, 2020