Ivanka Trump’s Tree-Planting Boast Is Chopped Down By Angry Twitter Users

Critics questioned the timing -- and sincerity -- of a post by Donald Trump's daughter.

Critics on Twitter accused Ivanka Trump of greenwashing her father’s administration after she expressed her support for a global conservation initiative.

Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser tweeted Thursday she was “proud to support” the president’s signing of an executive order forming the United States One Trillion Trees Interagency Council as part of the World Economic Forum’s project to plant one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

The issue of whether the mass planting of trees actually benefits the environment notwithstanding, Ivanka Trump was fiercely criticized for the stance that the Trump White House has taken on green issues over the last four years.

The president has pursued an anti-environmental agenda and rolled back dozens of rules aimed at protecting natural resources.

Other detractors were skeptical about the timing of the announcement ― less than a month before the 2020 election ― and suggested it was only a cynical ploy to get the green vote.

