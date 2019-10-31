Twitter Users Drag Ivanka Trump For Comparing Her Dad To Jefferson

When Ivanka Trump decided to defend her dad from the resolution approved Thursday by House Democrats formalizing the impeachment process, she relied on former President Thomas Jefferson for help.

The first daughter and White House adviser tweeted a quote from the third president to his daughter Martha about the hazards of life in Washington:

…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.

She added, snarkily, “Some things never change, dad!”

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

And as proof some things never change, many Twitter users responded to what they felt was a bit of hubris on Ivanka’s part.

Inventing facts? Have you met your father? https://t.co/qFktpwqGTs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 31, 2019

Comparing your father to Thomas Jefferson is particularly brain dead. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) October 31, 2019

Some people responded with their own Jefferson facts and quotes.

Thomas Jefferson also said this- it's as if he predicted Trump and his crime family: "The government will one day be corrupt and filled with liars, and the people will flock to the one that tells the truth." — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2019

“When the speech condemns a free press, you are hearing the words of a tyrant.” — Thomas Jefferson



Your father is a tyrant, @IvankaTrump. — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) October 31, 2019

So, Ivanka, couple things:

a.) Jefferson worked his whole life to ensure the president was not above the law

b.) Jefferson was the first top official to call for the impeachment of a president (Washington) for being too close a foreign nation (when he approved the Jay Treaty). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2019

"The public will never be made to believe that an appointment of a relative is made on the ground of merit... nor can they ever see w/ approbation offices, the disposal of which they entrust to their Presidents for public purposes, divided out as family property"—Thomas Jefferson https://t.co/Pa0aKtZtew — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 31, 2019

The Jefferson letter quoted by Ivanka was written to his daughter two weeks before he was elected the nation’s third president in a deadlocked race with Aaron Burr, according to Yahoo.

The first daughter didn’t quote this part of Jefferson’s full message to his daughter: “I pant for that society where all is peace and harmony, where we love and are loved by every object we see.”

However, the New York Daily News reported that Martha Jefferson Randolph had a White house role similar to that of Ivanka’s.

The newspaper said Jefferson’s letter was in response to one written by Randolph complaining that he didn’t spend enough time with the family.

One woman who looked up the context of the quote was fascinated that the first daughter picked that particular quote considering the context in which it was written.

It's interesting Ivanka picked this example because the thing Jefferson's enemies were accusing him of -- fathering a child with a slave -- was absolutely something he did. 6 times as a matter of fact. Jefferson was bemoaning being called out for something he actually did. https://t.co/ZnvjPLrkjY — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) October 31, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, the woman conceded she couldn’t be sure that Jefferson’s letter referred specifically to accusations he fathered children with slaves but points out it was a big scandal during his presidency.

(I have no idea what specific thing Jefferson was moaning about to Martha in that letter, it might not have been the issue of her half-siblings, which she knew who fathered them. But his slave-born children were the most famous political scandal in Jefferson's presidential term.) — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) October 31, 2019

One guy was concerned about Ivanka’s Jefferson tweet, but not for the reason you think.

I saw Thomas Jefferson trending and was terrified he might be undead. — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) October 31, 2019