POLITICS

Ivanka Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Becoming PM Of Nonexistent Country

Donald Trump's daughter toasted Johnson with a widely ridiculed Twitter typo.

Like father, like daughter.

Ivanka Trump congratulated British lawmaker Boris Johnson for his imminent appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom ― with a Twitter typo.

The daughter of the president ― who himself is well known for spelling mistakes on his favorite social media platform ― wrote “United Kingston” instead of United Kingdom.

It follows President Donald Trump’s similarly embarrassing gaffe last month, when he called Prince Charles the “Prince of Whales” instead of the Prince of Wales following a state visit to the U.K.

Ivanka Trump later deleted her misspelled tweet and replaced it one with the name of the country spelled correctly. But not before her error was immortalized online:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Ivanka Trump Twitter Boris Johnson Typo United Kingston
CONVERSATIONS