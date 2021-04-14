Ivanka Trump Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump has received her first COVID-19 shot and is encouraging others to get vaccinated as quickly as they can.

Two people familiar with Ivanka Trump’s plans say she was eligible to get vaccinated along with other White House staff when she worked as a senior adviser, but that she chose to wait. The individuals were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ivanka Trump told The Associated Press in a written statement that “getting vaccinated is our best way to beat this virus and protect ourselves and others.”

She received the Pfizer vaccine in Florida, where individuals age 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

The 39-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump and her family relocated to the Miami area after her father left office in January.