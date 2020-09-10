Ivanka Trump Tells Skeptical Joy Behar She Would Get COVID-19 Vaccine On 'The View'

Joy Behar has a skeptical view of the Trump administration’s promise to have a coronavirus vaccine by November ― and Ivanka Trump wants to ease her concerns.

Although President Donald Trump has made bold predictions that a vaccine could be available before the election, Behar doesn’t think that ambitious timeline adds up historically, and she said as much on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this, because I looked all this up for you: The mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries,” Behar said. “It was developed initially in 1796 ... and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do.”

She then reminded viewers of the president’s tendency to exaggerate — or lie — for his own benefit.

“He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

AMERICA’S DISTRUST IN COVID VACCINES? After a vaccine trial halted following an unexplained illness, the co-hosts discuss their thoughts on getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus once one becomes publicly available. https://t.co/nKZl5plPXC pic.twitter.com/H5f3jLMAs8 — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2020

On Thursday, the first daughter called Behar’s bluff and said she’d be happy to get a shot live on “The View” because, Ivanka Trump said, she trusts the Food and Drug Administration and that “vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so.



I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

Behar hadn’t responded to the tweet as of Thursday afternoon, but others decided to chime in, including Ivanka Trump’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

Call me, I’ll help you prep for the interview @IvankaTrump...Joy, Whoopi and the rest of The View ladies love me. 😉🤣 https://t.co/u056gc9bWd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2020

But others shared Behar’s skepticism.

Is vanquishing this virus your father’s top priority? Is it even a goal? He seems to prefer distracting us from it. https://t.co/LdiLNIXudA — Touré (@Toure) September 10, 2020

A lot of people stopped trusting the FDA when your father got his hooks into it. *That's* the problem. https://t.co/dJE2fWKLX5 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 10, 2020

One person predicted that if Ivanka Trump went through with her proposal, it would be the shot seen ’round the world.

Ratings for someone getting a vaccine shot on national TV appears to have no precedent, but methinks this would be the highest-rated View of all-time... https://t.co/XxHVteKNGM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 10, 2020

