Pay Arrangement Named In Trump Org Indictment Linked To Ivanka Trump

The Times reported that Donald Trump reduced his taxable income by deducting about $26 million in fees to “unidentified consultants as a business expense on numerous projects” between 2010 and 2018.

“Some of those fees appear to have been paid” to Ivanka Trump, the newspaper added. On a 2017 disclosure she filed when joining the White House as a presidential adviser, she reported receiving payments from a consulting company she co-owned, totaling $747,622, that “exactly matched consulting fees claimed as tax deductions by the Trump Organization for hotel projects in Hawaii and Vancouver, British Columbia,” the Times reported.

At the time of the payments, Ivanka Trump was an executive officer of the Trump companies that made the payments, meaning she “appears to have been treated as a consultant while also working for the company” as a senior executive, the Times noted.

Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig told Maddow on Thursday it’s a “red flag” that Ivanka Trump was an officer of the Trump Organization while also being paid consulting fees by the company.

Alan Garten, general counsel for the Trump Organization, told the Times in response to the paper’s story last year “this is just the latest fishing expedition in an ongoing attempt to harass the company.”

Donald Trump has denied all wrongdoing, calling the indictments against his company and Weisselberg politically motivated.

Federal prosecutors accuse Weisselberg and the company in the indictment of defrauding tax authorities.

“The purpose of the scheme was to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was ‘off the books’: the beneficiaries of the scheme received substantial portions of their income through indirect and disguised means, with compensation that was unreported or misreported by [the Trump Organization] to the tax authorities,” the indictment stated.