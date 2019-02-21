Ivanka Trump Retweets Praise Of Administration As 'Driver For Science,' Twitter Gags

Ivanka Trump on Thursday retweeted a White House message hailing the administration as a “driver for science” — and Twitter was agog.
The initial tweet was posted the White House Office of Science and Technology after it issued a report titled “Science & Technology Highlights in the Second Year of the Trump Administration.”
On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump was convening a panel, the Presidential Committee on Climate Security, “to question the findings of federal scientists and experts on climate change” and counter red-alert warnings from the scientific community.
President Donald Trump’s pick to head the committee, William Happer, once compared the “demonization” of CO2 to how Jews were characterized in Nazi Germany. Happer, who has no experience in climatology, has said having higher atmospheric carbon dioxide levels is beneficial.
Trump said late last year that he didn’t believe a dire report by federal agencies about climate change, declaring, “We’re the cleanest we’ve ever been.”
His run-ins with climate science were repeatedly highlighted in responses to the retweet by thefirst daughter and senior White House adviser.