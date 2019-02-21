Ivanka Trump Retweets Praise Of Administration As 'Driver For Science,' Twitter Gags

﻿Ivanka Trump on Thursday retweeted a White House message hailing the administration as a “driver for science” — and Twitter was agog.

The initial tweet was posted the White House Office of Science and Technology after it issued a report titled “Science & Technology Highlights in the Second Year of the Trump Administration.”

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump was convening a panel, the Presidential Committee on Climate Security, “to question the findings of federal scientists and experts on climate change” and counter red-alert warnings from the scientific community.

President Donald Trump’s pick to head the committee, William Happer, once compared the “demonization” of CO2 to how Jews were characterized in Nazi Germany. Happer, who has no experience in climatology, has said having higher atmospheric carbon dioxide levels is beneficial.

Trump said late last year that he didn’t believe a dire report by federal agencies about climate change, declaring, “We’re the cleanest we’ve ever been.”

His run-ins with climate science were repeatedly highlighted in responses to the retweet by thefirst daughter and senior White House adviser.

For the past two years, the Trump Administration has been an active and meaningful driver for science and technology policy in America. pic.twitter.com/JQkiWI4Dx2 — White House OSTP (@WHOSTP) February 21, 2019

Is it April 1 already? — David (@DavidG314526) February 21, 2019

Donald Trump has: said he will pull the US out of the Paris international climate agreement! taken steps to cut back the US Environmental Protection Agency & is on record saying that global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese to attack US manufacturing...... — Dawn Amos meh my dogs are the boss of me (@rookney) February 21, 2019

You can't believe science in a selective manner and claim to be pro-science. That is hypocrisy. — Robert Johnson (@robertjohnson11) February 21, 2019

When you continue to deny climate science you can’t make the claim that you are a driver of science policy. No more gaslighting. — merryterry (@merryterry1) February 21, 2019

You mean science deniers right? — tbaire (@terra2l) February 21, 2019

Driving it right into the ocean. — Everybody's Dummy (@everybodysdummy) February 21, 2019

But pay no attention to their denial of climate science and promotion of coal. — AngelaBlueWave 🌊 (@AngelaBlueWave) February 21, 2019