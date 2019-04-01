Ivanka Trump Hails Women's History Month, And Her Critics Can't Stand The Hypocrisy

Ivanka Trump gave a shout-out to Women’s History Month as it was ending — and her critics on Twitter predictably reminded her of her dad’s battle to end women’s reproductive choice, his administration’s slashing of the education budget, and his boasts about a certain part of the female anatomy.

The first daughter has been jockeying to position herself as a champion of women, a booster of their careers and accomplishments, and a supporter of improving education for girls. But it’s a tough sell, given the record of the administration that she’s a part of.

Women’s History Month may be coming to an end but every month is a good month to celebrate and encourage women pursuing an education, a career, and the fulfillment of their individual dreams! #WomenInSTEM @NSF pic.twitter.com/ek99uk4tAM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 31, 2019

The Trump administration just proposed billions of dollars of cuts to the education budget. It also aims to slash an educational program provided by NASA to boost engagement in science, technology, engineering and math — the kind of operation the first daughter touts for girls.

Another startling incongruity in Trump’s post was a video she shared that opens with a Latina girl working on a model of a wind turbine. Commenters noted that Donald Trump is fighting to keep Latin American immigrants out of the U.S. — or caging them. He has also mocked wind power, saying it can’t work because wind “only blows sometimes” and then TVs would shut off.

Is she building a wind powered device? What happens when the wind stops blowing? — Craig (@CraigNLevitt) March 31, 2019

Wait... i want to see THAT young Mexican girl building a windmill!

Oh, she's still in Mexico cause we DON'T want Mexicans & Donny DON'T believe in windmills! — MICHAEL READ (@545MPVet) April 1, 2019

Funny how Ivanka only thinks that STEM involves computers, coding, and Insta ready pictures.

Who’s going to tell her SCIENCE is a 4-letter word in the administration of @realDonaldTrump? — Renae M. (@Renae131) April 1, 2019

Another Ivanka Insta ready moment ....



Still waiting for funding. STEM education curriculum, technology, teacher training, etc. is REALLY expensive ... Your quickie trainings and photos/videos that only show people who look good don’t seem to lead to FUNDING. — Renae M. (@Renae131) April 1, 2019

Please enough from princess west wing — Patricia allen (@Eamon0303) March 31, 2019