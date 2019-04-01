Ivanka Trump Hails Women's History Month, And Her Critics Can't Stand The Hypocrisy

Ivanka Trump gave a shout-out to Women’s History Month as it was ending — and her critics on Twitter predictably reminded her of her dad’s battle to end women’s reproductive choice, his administration’s slashing of the education budget, and his boasts about a certain part of the female anatomy.
The first daughter has been jockeying to position herself as a champion of women, a booster of their careers and accomplishments, and a supporter of improving education for girls. But it’s a tough sell, given the record of the administration that she’s a part of.
The Trump administration just proposed billions of dollars of cuts to the education budget. It also aims to slash an educational program provided by NASA to boost engagement in science, technology, engineering and math — the kind of operation the first daughter touts for girls.
Another startling incongruity in Trump’s post was a video she shared that opens with a Latina girl working on a model of a wind turbine. Commenters noted that Donald Trump is fighting to keep Latin American immigrants out of the U.S. — or caging them. He has also mocked wind power, saying it can’t work because wind “only blows sometimes” and then TVs would shut off.