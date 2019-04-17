Ivanka Trump Passed On Offer To Lead World Bank: 'He Did Ask Me About That'

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a White House senior adviser, said Wednesday that her father had asked her if she was interested in leading the World Bank but that she passed.

Ivanka Trump made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Ivory Coast. President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview last week that he considered naming his daughter to spearhead the institution because “she’s very good with numbers.”

“He did ask me about that, but I love the work that I’m doing,” she told AP. When pressed about what form the offer took, the president’s daughter said simply: “It was a question. I’m very happy doing the work that I’m doing.”

Trump said she ultimately helped oversee the selection of David Malpass to be the organization’s next president alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Malpass, who had served as the undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Department, was approved unanimously by the World Bank’s board earlier this month.

The World Bank is an international financial group collectively owned by most nations. It works to combat extreme global poverty.

AP also asked Trump if she had any comment amid statements by the president that her name had been floated to be the next ambassador to the United Nations. She demurred.

“I’ll keep that between us,” she said.

So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018