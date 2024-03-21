“I purchased this portable charger for my iPhone 13 Pro because I wanted a charger that did not require me to carry a mini usb cable. After doing some research and reading the reviews, I decided to purchase this one, and I am so glad I did. This charger is very compact and convenient. It is small enough that I can put it in my pocket or purse. It charges my devices very quickly and it recharges itself fully within an hour. It also hold its charge for a long time. Sometimes, I do not use it for a month and it is still at 100% fully charged. I like this product so much that I bought them for my entire family!” — SW

“Absolutely love this portable charger! Fits perfectly in my small purse, charges quickly, and doesn’t require any additional cords to charge my phone. I’ve used it now for over a year on all my trips and any long days out and now even my friends are ordering their own.” — WordGirl

“Loved the fact that is shows the percentage of charge it has left. If charges at a good speed and the small size is perfect for travel.” — Kar S.