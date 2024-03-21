HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Most of us have experienced the panic of a dying cell phone while we’re out in public and need it the most. Before this happens again, think about grabbing the iWalk, a revered portable charger that happens to be up to 69% off (making it just a little over $12) at Amazon’s spring sale right now.
This small-but-mighty gadget is typically a big seller and is loved for offering a fast and powerful charge. Compatible with most cell phones supporting a USB-C input, this pocket-sized power bank takes just an hour and half to charge and can juice up your phone anywhere from 20% to 60% in only 30 minutes.
This small-but-mighty gadget is typically a big seller and is loved for offering a fast and powerful charge, without needing any extra cords or outlets to use. Compatible with most cell phones supporting a USB-C input, this pocket-sized power bank takes just an hour and half to charge and can juice up your phone anywhere from 20% to 60% in only 30 minutes.
Another great feature is the LED display which shows you how much recharging power the iWalk has left, so you’re never guessing.
The 69% discount only extends to the pink color of the iWalk, however other colorways are still heavily discounted for a short time only so hurry and grab one for yourself.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I purchased this portable charger for my iPhone 13 Pro because I wanted a charger that did not require me to carry a mini usb cable. After doing some research and reading the reviews, I decided to purchase this one, and I am so glad I did. This charger is very compact and convenient. It is small enough that I can put it in my pocket or purse. It charges my devices very quickly and it recharges itself fully within an hour. It also hold its charge for a long time. Sometimes, I do not use it for a month and it is still at 100% fully charged. I like this product so much that I bought them for my entire family!” — SW
“Absolutely love this portable charger! Fits perfectly in my small purse, charges quickly, and doesn’t require any additional cords to charge my phone. I’ve used it now for over a year on all my trips and any long days out and now even my friends are ordering their own.” — WordGirl
“Loved the fact that is shows the percentage of charge it has left. If charges at a good speed and the small size is perfect for travel.” — Kar S.