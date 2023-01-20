ShoppingStylesalesj.crew

J.Crew's Cashmere Sale Is Full Of Cozy Sweaters At A Steep Discount

Snag cashmere cardigans, crewnecks and even socks during J.Crew‘s limited-time event.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcashmere-pointelle-mockneck-sweater%2FBJ574" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pointelle mock neck sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcashmere-pointelle-mockneck-sweater%2FBJ574" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pointelle mock neck sweater</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fcardigan%2Fcashmere-puff-sleeve-cardigan-sweater%2FBJ577" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="puff sleeve cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fcardigan%2Fcashmere-puff-sleeve-cardigan-sweater%2FBJ577" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">puff sleeve cardigan</a>, c<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcropped-cashmere-crewneck-sweater%2FMP583" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ropped crew neck sweater" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63caa506e4b0c8e3fc76b489&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcropped-cashmere-crewneck-sweater%2FMP583" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">ropped crew neck sweater</a>.
We are currently in the thick of winter, and all I want is to be perpetually ensconced in soft, warm and cozy clothing. Nothing does the job quite like cashmere, but this luxury knit is often cost-prohibitive, making high-quality, deliciously warm goodies inaccessible to many. Luckily for us all, J.Crew is having its end-of-season cashmere sale right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on all things cashmere while we can.

Starting at just $29.50, cashmere cardigans, crewnecks, tops and more are all available at a considerably lower price point than usual. Below, I’ve rounded up my very favorite items from J.Crew’s cashmere collection, from socks to the softest, yummiest sweaters imaginable. They’re just as stylish and timeless as they are warm and cozy — I can pretty much guarantee you’ll come back to them again and again. Load up your closet now and thank yourself later.

1
J.Crew
Cashmere puff-sleeve cardigan sweater
Wear this sweet puffy sleeve cardi over a shirt or on its own — either way, it's as cute as can be. It's got a stylish silhouette and a cozy vibe, and will look just as cute with comfy trousers as it will with a silky skirt. It's available in four colors in sizes XXXS to 3X.
$89.50+ at J.Crew (originally $228)
2
J.Crew
Ribbed cashmere oversized crewneck sweater
This oversized ribbed crewneck sweater is downright elegant. The timeless silhouette and ribbed detailing will always be in style, and with gentle care, this sweater can be enjoyed for many seasons ahead. It's available in four colors in sizes XXS to 3X, but jump on it quickly because it's flying off the shelves.
$159.50 at J.Crew (originally $228)
3
J.Crew
Featherweight cashmere cropped cardigan sweater
While this cardi is similar to the one above, it has a more slim-fitting silhouette, making it a great option for people who want a slightly sexier sweater vibe. It looks modern and updated, and feels devastatingly soft. It's available in six colors in sizes XXS to 3X.
$59.50 at J.Crew (originally $138)
4
J.Crew
Cashmere pointelle mockneck sweater
Add a bit of delicate, feminine detailing to your everyday mock-neck sweater with this lovely option. It has pointelle detailing that adds to the ethereal quality of the sweater and soft ruffles that would look super chic poking out of a jacket sleeve. It's available in four colors in sizes XXXS to 3X.
$119.50 at J.Crew (originally $168)
5
J.Crew
Cropped cashmere crewneck sweater
I love a classic crewneck cashmere, and the cropped length not only gives the style a modern twist but makes it infinitely more wearable for petites like myself. It's incredibly versatile, available in 11 colors in sizes XXXS to 3X.
$59.50 at J.Crew (originally $118)
6
J.Crew
Cashmere classic-fit crewneck sweater
Get that iconic J.Crew look with a sophisticated, simple cashmere crew. It comes in a wide variety of vibrant colors so you can pick up as many as you need to become a veritable winter rainbow. It's available in sizes XXXS to 3X. Hurry, though, because certain colors and sizes are going fast.
$59.50+ at J.Crew (originally $128)
7
J.Crew
Cashmere collared V-neck sweater
I've been eyeing this polo-inspired sweater for months now, and it's finally time to pull the trigger. It's a very popular style this season that works well with a range of aesthetics, making it a great investment. It's available in three colors in sizes XXXS to 3X.
$99.50 at J.Crew (originally $168)
8
J.Crew
Cashmere crewneck sweater shell in leopard print
A cashmere tank might seem counterintuitive, but it makes for an ideal chic layering piece — very Audrey Hepburn. I am of the belief that leopard is a neutral, making it easy to pair with other colors and silhouettes. It's available in sizes XS to 3X.
$39.50 at J.Crew (originally $118)
9
J.Crew
Cashmere-blend trouser socks
Few things are cozier or feel more luxurious than cashmere socks. They keep your toes warm and comfy when the weather gets cold. I live in mine all winter long and wear them any time I'm on an airplane for max coziness. They're available in four different colors.
$34.50 at J.Crew (originally $59.50)
