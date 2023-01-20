We are currently in the thick of winter, and all I want is to be perpetually ensconced in soft, warm and cozy clothing. Nothing does the job quite like cashmere, but this luxury knit is often cost-prohibitive, making high-quality, deliciously warm goodies inaccessible to many. Luckily for us all, J.Crew is having its end-of-season cashmere sale right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on all things cashmere while we can.

Starting at just $29.50, cashmere cardigans, crewnecks, tops and more are all available at a considerably lower price point than usual. Below, I’ve rounded up my very favorite items from J.Crew’s cashmere collection, from socks to the softest, yummiest sweaters imaginable. They’re just as stylish and timeless as they are warm and cozy — I can pretty much guarantee you’ll come back to them again and again. Load up your closet now and thank yourself later.

Advertisement