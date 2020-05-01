J. Crew Preparing For Bankruptcy Filing: Reports

(Reuters) - Privately held fashion company J. Crew Group Inc is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, the report added, cautioning that timing could still slip, and plans are not yet finalized.

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images In this photo illustration, the J.Crew Specialty retail company logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

The company has been grappling with competition from online firms such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) that have been eating into traditional retailers’ market share.