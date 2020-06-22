HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost There's a lot of J. Crew hidden in Amazon's first-ever Big Style Sale.

The summer’s officially here, and so is Amazon’s first-ever Big Style Sale.

If you don’t know, Amazon just dropped its Big Style Sale, a weeklong promotion on clothes and accessories from Amazon-owned brands such as Daily Ritual and Core10, as well as from well-known labels such as Levi’s and Lacoste. The sale will also include designer markdowns from Shopbop on Amazon, which is also owned by Amazon.

Amazon’s Big Style Sale is like the Prime Day of fashion. It does not yet have an official end date, but it is the first time Amazon has ever held a days-long fashion sale. Prime Day, which takes place annually in July, was pushed back this year to September.

The HuffPost Finds team took a peek through the sale and found a lot of J. Crew clothes and accessories marked down, including J. Crew Mercantile — the brand’s more affordable collection, which has been for sale on Amazon since 2018.

The surplus of J. Crew markdowns on Amazon right now is not surprising for those who follow the lineup of household name brands filing for bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In May, J. Crew Group (which operates the J. Crew and Madewell brands,) became the first national U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy since the pandemic began.

This latest sale from Amazon has been called a lifeline for fashion brands struggling to stay afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hidden in the sale you’ll find lots of summer essentials, such as a pair of tie-waist shorts and T-shirts in almost every color from J. Crew, on sale right now.

We rounded up our favorite J. Crew items to get during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.