U.S. NewsNBAmemphis grizzliesJa Morant

NBA Suspends Ja Morant For 8 Games Over Video Showing Him With A Gun

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called the Memphis Grizzlies point guard's conduct "irresponsible, reckless and potentially dangerous."
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

Ja Morant has been suspended for the next eight games without pay following a video that showed the Memphis Grizzlies point guard at a nightclub holding a gun.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Wednesday.

Morant was investigated by authorities earlier this month after he livestreamed himself holding a gun at a nightclub in Glendale, Colorado. He was not charged with a crime.

“Through investigation, the [Glendale Police Department] was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the city of Glendale, during the club’s lawful operating hours,” police said in a statement. “GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.”

The NBA’s investigation also found that the gun didn’t belong to Morant and was only displayed by him for “a brief period.”

Morant “has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior,” Silver said in his statement. “Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

