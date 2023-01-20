Work/LifeHealthMental HealthWellness

Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

The New Zealand prime minister said she no longer has "enough in the tank" to continue leading. Many of us can relate.

Senior Reporter, Work/Life

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Jan. 19, 2023. Very few of us will ever face the pressures of leading a country, but experiencing burnout at work, even for a job you love, is very common.
Kerry Marshall via Getty Images
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Jan. 19, 2023. Very few of us will ever face the pressures of leading a country, but experiencing burnout at work, even for a job you love, is very common.

This week, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced her sudden resignation, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to continue leading her country.

“I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.“

Ardern said she would not seek re-election and will conclude her term no later than Feb. 7. At age 37, Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government and is a globally popular figure. She was praised internationally for banning military-style semiautomatic assault rifles after the Christchurch shootings in 2019 and for how she led the country with one of the lowest COVID death tolls.

Support for Ardern has dropped in recent months over rising living costs and social inequality, but Ardern said in her resignation that she was leaving not because the job was hard but because it was time.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said, adding later, “I am looking forward to spending time with my family again — arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us.“

Part of quitting a job because of burnout means choosing what matters most to you besides a job. In Ardern’s speech, she noted that she was looking forward to being there for her daughter Neve when school started and told her partner in the audience, “Let’s finally get married.”

Leaders “are very obligated to lots of people, they face a lot of public criticism, and I think people forget that there’s a human behind that very public face,” said Lauren Appio, a psychologist, executive coach and consultant specializing in mental health at work. “I don’t know Jacinda in the least, I can’t speculate on her mental health, but I can say that running a country is a pretty high-pressure job.”

Very few of us will ever face the pressures of leading a country, but experiencing burnout at work, even for a job you love, is very common.

Here are the signs that you may no longer have “enough in the tank” to continue working and what to do about it.

Your body and mind will tell you when you lack “enough in the tank” to do your job. Don’t ignore the warning signs.

Experiencing burnout is common, don't ignore the warning signs of feeling like you don't have "enough in the tank."
LaylaBird via Getty Images
Experiencing burnout is common, don't ignore the warning signs of feeling like you don't have "enough in the tank."

Early burnout signs can feel like a bad mood that will not leave.

“Earlier signs can include a sense of dread, irritability and/or agitation, difficulty focusing on necessary tasks, and a mind that wanders to all the other activities you’d rather be doing,” said Ryan Howes, a clinical psychologist based in Pasadena, California. “These point to diminished energy and passion for the work. When the burnout is more advanced, people may begin making significant mistakes, have an increase in interpersonal conflict, and notice physical signs of stress.”

Howes said that before you consider quitting, you want to ensure that work is the source of these feelings. “Some may feel burned out at work because they have an underlying illness, are malnourished, have a sleep disorder, or are experiencing a high level of stress outside the office, for example,” he said.

But if you determine the burnout is work-related, you want to address it before these emotions lead to physical symptoms. That’s when the burnout can affect your immune system and how your body functions, said Katheryn Perez, a California-based psychotherapist. As a result, you may get sick more than usual, you may experience blurry vision, fatigue and gastrointestinal issues such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating and upset stomach, she noted.

“These physical symptoms can make it extremely uncomfortable and painful for people to continue functioning in the workplace,” Perez said.

One big warning sign that quitting might be your best option is when you stop finding joy in your everyday life, said career strategist Ana Goehner.

“When a job demands so much of your time and energy and leaves you depleted and drained, you can’t spend quality time with your friends and family,” she said. “When you don’t find joy in daily activities and can’t practice self-care, it’s time to leave. “

If you feel your job is starting to harm important bonds, like those with your family, that can be the tipping point that it’s also time to go.

“When I’m working with people, and they get to that point where they decide, ‘I just can’t do it anymore,’ it’s often this feeling of resignation,” Appio said. “‘This isn’t worth it to me. This has just gotten so bad, and there aren’t enough good things that are keeping me here, or it’s affecting really important areas of my life, my relationship, my parenting.’ Those are really the things that push people over the edge.”

If you can’t leave yet, there are strategies to limit work’s influence on you.

Early burnout signs can feel like a bad mood that will not leave. If you feel your job is starting to harm important bonds, like those with your family, that can be the tipping point that it’s also time to go.
Kobus Louw via Getty Images
Early burnout signs can feel like a bad mood that will not leave. If you feel your job is starting to harm important bonds, like those with your family, that can be the tipping point that it’s also time to go.

Ardern can step down, but many of us may be in situations where we cannot tender our immediate resignation. If that sounds like you, there are still strategies to cope in the meantime:

Identify which parts of the job are most stressful and ask for them to be changed.

“Maybe you like the work itself but don’t enjoy your manager or a certain co-worker. Is it possible to move to a different part of the company? Maybe you’re expected to give presentations, but public speaking stresses you out. Could you ask to have that removed from your duties?” Howes suggested. “Many of my clients have been surprised to find that asking for certain changes or accommodations at work was much easier and better received than expected and wished they had asked sooner.”

Talk about your struggles with trusted folks.

Howes said that talking about work stress with co-workers, trusted friends, or family members can help you realize you aren’t alone and aren’t strange for feeling stressed.

Build your savings now so that you can leave sooner.

Appio recommended people experiencing burnout invest and save money where they can so “you have some runway and have a little bit more freedom in terms of whether you have to stay or go.“

Take advantage of any resources your company offers that give you short-term relief.

Check if your company has an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for mental health resources, Goehner recommended. Appio said if you try taking time off and distributing responsibilities and your burnout has not changed, or things are “going into crisis mode, and people are having thoughts of suicide and things like that, absolutely, it’s time to take a medical leave where that’s available.”

You can see if your employer sponsors short-term disability benefits. For example, the Family and Medical Leave Act makes unpaid, job-protected time off available to eligible employees.

Know that your job pays you but doesn’t own you.

Howes said that being unable to leave the job or change it to suit your needs is the worst possible scenario for professionals experiencing burnout.

In this case, he said: “All I can suggest is that you try to take pride in accomplishing a difficult task, feel good about earning money to take care of yourself and/or your loved ones, and snatch every moment you can to listen to your favorite song, build a connection with a co-worker, work on your stand-up routine material, fanfiction, learning French, or memorizing a poem, and remember that your job pays you for your time, your experience, your brain and sometimes your physical strength, but they have no claim on your spirit. There is always a part of you that is unique and all your own, and the boss can never have that.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Wellness

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Wellness

Instead Of A Hot Or Cold Shower, Consider A Contrast Shower

Relationships

The Advice Therapists Give People Considering Severing Ties With Family Over Politics

Wellness

These Quick Hacks Can Snap You Out Of A Bad Mood

Work/Life

People Are Using ChatGPT To Write Their Job Applications. Should You?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand Is Suspiciously Cheap. Here’s What Derms Say.

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Shopping

Puzzles And Brain-Stretching Toys That Will Keep Kids Occupied For Hours

Shopping

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

These Extra-Long Charging Cords Will Make Doomscrolling So Much Easier

Shopping

These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Keep This $10 Tool In Your Glove Box. It Could Save Your Life In A Car Accident.

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Style & Beauty

This Type Of 'Cycling' Does Wonders For Your Body, But It's Not Exercise

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Shopping

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Dressy Footwear Handpicked By Men's Style Experts

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Wellness

Study Offers Cautionary Tale About Teens, Weight-Loss Surgery And Alcohol

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Shopping

Impress Your Valentine By Delivering Heart-Shaped Bagels (And More) To Their Doorstep

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals How To Get Your Skin Care Back On Track Post-Holiday Excess

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP