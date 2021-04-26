Jack Black's Vaccination Gave Him A Super Weird 'Side Effect'

Jack Black received his coronavirus vaccination in his latest Marvel-ous video, but whatever was in that needle didn’t come from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Black’s new superhero spoof shows him getting juiced up with some kind of super serum which transforms the actor into Captain America... but with way less clothing:

“Jack just got vaccinated,” replied Thandiwe Newton. “Shit this made my morning. I love this LOVE.”

“We don’t deserve this,” said his “Jumanji” costar Colin Hanks. “It’s just too good.”

“There is no content online but this,” wrote Simon Pegg.

Black has spent the pandemic dropping videos of himself as various superheroes, including Thor, Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk. Some of that viral footage was added to the end of his latest effort.