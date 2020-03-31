Jack Black Dances On TikTok Because The World Can't Wait Anymore

All Jack Black needed were cowboy boots and a hat to slay TikTok on Monday.

The “School of Rock” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” star performed a shirtless freestyle dance that will be studied by choreographers long after the coronavirus pandemic passes.

But for now, let us take a brief moment with the comedian to celebrate life and remember that bust-a-move glory is just a quarantined backyard away.

Millions have viewed Black’s reverie already. Hey, if fellow funnyman Kevin Hart can lure more than 40 million to a TikTok in which all he does is ask whether he has time to do a TikTok, Black can certainly expect a blockbuster audience for this masterpiece.

Keep dancing, cowboy.