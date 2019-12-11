Jack Black Forgets His Own 'Holiday' Movie, Recovers From Gaffe In Style

Actor Jack Black appeared to forget that he’d starred in a holiday movie for an embarrassing second, but then styled out the gaffe in the best way.

Black named “Elf” as his number one holiday film “that he has to watch each year” in a video from the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” that Variety shared online late Monday.

But when the interviewer hailed Black for not saying his own holiday movie, he appeared confused.

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” he asked.

Black then realized his gaffe.

“Oh, ’The Holiday.′ Obviously, ‘The Holiday,’” he remembered.

“Nancy Meyers, genius,” said Black, in reference to the director of the 2006 film that also starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

“Let’s do this,” he added, before strutting off.

Check out the video here:

Jack Black forgot he was in a holiday movie for a second there pic.twitter.com/b6KdWR1hXY — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2019

And here’s the trailer for the film to remind Black of his role here: