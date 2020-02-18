Jack Black Drank A Pint Of Guinness And Inadvertently Sparked A ‘Photoshop Battle’

Actor Jack Black drank a pint of Guinness during a recent trip to Ireland and ended up inspiring an amusing “Photoshop Battle” on Reddit.
“Thanks Dublin...you da best!” the “Jumanji” star captioned this snap that he shared on Instagram last week:
Redditors didn’t disappoint as they reimagined the picture by inserting Black into other movies, television shows and existing memes:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter