Jack Black Drank A Pint Of Guinness And Inadvertently Sparked A ‘Photoshop Battle’

The "Jumanji" star's frothy mustache in Dublin, Ireland, got the treatment on Reddit.

Actor Jack Black drank a pint of Guinness during a recent trip to Ireland and ended up inspiring an amusing “Photoshop Battle” on Reddit.

“Thanks Dublin...you da best!” the “Jumanji” star captioned this snap that he shared on Instagram last week:

Redditors didn’t disappoint as they reimagined the picture by inserting Black into other movies, television shows and existing memes:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
I shouldn’t have said that
Ho, ho, to the bottle I go
View post on imgur.com
Jack Black PhotoShop Battles - Jack The Viking
View post on imgur.com

