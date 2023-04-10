What's Hot

Entertainmentjack blackSchool of Rock

Jack Black Shares 'School Of Rock' Cast's Plan Ahead Of Film's 20th Anniversary

A 20-year reunion wouldn't mark the first time that the "School of Rock" cast got together to celebrate the film.
Ben Blanchet

Jack Black is looking forward to catching up with the now-adult cast members from the hit 2003 musical comedy “School of Rock” as the movie’s 20th anniversary arrives later this year.

Black, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Dewey Finn, told Entertainment Tonight recently that he “100%” expects to share moments from the reunion with others via social media.

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said.

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from ‘School of Rock.’”

Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome in 2003.
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome in 2003.
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A 20-year reunion wouldn’t mark the first time the cast of the movie got together.

The cast — minus actor Cole Hawkins — reunited in 2013 for the film’s 10th anniversary in Austin, Texas.

The film was transformed into a Broadway musical and a Nickelodeon TV series following the 10-year reunion.

Black, who once expressed that he’d be cool with returning to play substitute teacher Dewey Finn, described a sequel to the film that was placed on hold as not “meant to be” during a 2012 interview with Page Six.

The comedian — in a 2022 interview with Kyle Gass, his partner in the comedy rock duo Tenacious D — quipped that sequels for “School of Rock” and “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny” were in the works.

“Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We’re thinking about doing both of those,” he said.

