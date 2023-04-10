Jack Black Shares 'School Of Rock' Cast's Plan Ahead Of Film's 20th Anniversary

Jack Black is looking forward to catching up with the now-adult cast members from the hit 2003 musical comedy “School of Rock” as the movie’s 20th anniversary arrives later this year.

Black, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Dewey Finn, told Entertainment Tonight recently that he “100%” expects to share moments from the reunion with others via social media.

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said.

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from ‘School of Rock.’”

Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome in 2003. Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A 20-year reunion wouldn’t mark the first time the cast of the movie got together.

The cast — minus actor Cole Hawkins — reunited in 2013 for the film’s 10th anniversary in Austin, Texas.

The film was transformed into a Broadway musical and a Nickelodeon TV series following the 10-year reunion.

Black, who once expressed that he’d be cool with returning to play substitute teacher Dewey Finn, described a sequel to the film that was placed on hold as not “meant to be” during a 2012 interview with Page Six.

The comedian — in a 2022 interview with Kyle Gass, his partner in the comedy rock duo Tenacious D — quipped that sequels for “School of Rock” and “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny” were in the works.