Jack Black Is Your 'New God Of Thunder' In Wild Thor Video

Marvel stars -- including Chris Hemsworth -- praised the portrayal of The Mighty Thor.

Move over, Chris Hemsworth. There’s a new “God of Thunder” in this realm, worthy enough to wield Mjölnir, and his name is... Jack Black???  

Just check out his latest post on Twitter and Instagram: 

Even Hemsworth was impressed.

“This is maybe the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” he wrote on Instagram. 

“Chris Hems-who?? On we sweep!!!” said Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. 

And Jaimie Alexander, a.k.a. Lady Sif in the MCU, added: 

Black has been posting videos of himself lately, putting his spin on classic characters here on Midgard, including Spider-Man and Iron Man as well as his own dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” 

