Jack Black Is Your 'New God Of Thunder' In Wild Thor Video

Move over, Chris Hemsworth. There’s a new “God of Thunder” in this realm, worthy enough to wield Mjölnir, and his name is... Jack Black???

Just check out his latest post on Twitter and Instagram:

Even Hemsworth was impressed.

“This is maybe the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Chris Hems-who?? On we sweep!!!” said Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.

And Jaimie Alexander, a.k.a. Lady Sif in the MCU, added:

Jaimie Alexander