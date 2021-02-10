Jack Black Is Your 'New God Of Thunder' In Wild Thor Video

Move over, Chris Hemsworth. There’s a new “God of Thunder” in this realm, worthy enough to wield Mjölnir, and his name is... Jack Black???
Just check out his latest post on Twitter and Instagram:
Even Hemsworth was impressed.
“This is maybe the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Chris Hems-who?? On we sweep!!!” said Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.
And Jaimie Alexander, a.k.a. Lady Sif in the MCU, added:
Black has been posting videos of himself lately, putting his spin on classic characters here on Midgard, including Spider-Man and Iron Man as well as his own dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”
