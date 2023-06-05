Jack Dorsey's Wild Endorsement For President Has People Saying, WTF?

Jack Dorsey made a surprise endorsement for president on Sunday that had social media users scratching their heads.
The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter indicated he was all in with leading anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously likened the experience of anti-vaxxers to that of victims of the Holocaust.
Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), launched a longshot bid against President Joe Biden for the Democratic 2024 nomination in April.
Dorsey first tweeted a video of Kennedy, who is married to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines, talking with Fox News personality Harris Faulkner. The clip was titled, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”
“He can and he will,” Dorsey commented.
When asked if he was “endorsing or just predicting,” Dorsey responded: “Both.”
Dorsey’s endorsement puzzled people on Twitter, who recalled his 2022 prediction that Elon Musk was “the singular solution I trust” to take over the platform.
Musk bought the social media company for $44 billion in October. The value of the company has since plummeted almost two-thirds following erratic changes made by Musk, including the welcoming back of far-right figures onto the platform.
Dorsey himself last month said it “all went south” following the purchase, saying Musk wasn’t now wasn’t the correct person to lead the company.