Tweeters Make Same Chilling Point About Jack Dorsey's Account Being Compromised

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was compromised on Friday and many people on the social media platform issued the same chilling warning.
They speculated what could happen if President Donald Trump’s account was compromised in a similar manner. Some cautioned it could lead to World War III or nuclear war with China and Russia.
Trump’s Twitter account was, of course, temporarily deactivated for 11 minutes in November 2017 by an employee on his last day in work.
Dorsey’s account spewed out a series of anti-Semitic messages and racist slurs on Friday afternoon. Twitter secured the account within around an hour and blamed the incident on a “security oversight” by a mobile phone company.
It did nothing to dampen fears online, however:
