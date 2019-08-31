Tweeters Make Same Chilling Point About Jack Dorsey's Account Being Compromised

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was compromised on Friday and many people on the social media platform issued the same chilling warning.

They speculated what could happen if President Donald Trump’s account was compromised in a similar manner. Some cautioned it could lead to World War III or nuclear war with China and Russia.

Trump’s Twitter account was, of course, temporarily deactivated for 11 minutes in November 2017 by an employee on his last day in work.

Dorsey’s account spewed out a series of anti-Semitic messages and racist slurs on Friday afternoon. Twitter secured the account within around an hour and blamed the incident on a “security oversight” by a mobile phone company.

It did nothing to dampen fears online, however:

If @jack can be hacked, we're all doomed ... — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 30, 2019

If Jack Dorsey can be hacked, someone could hack President Trump’s account, threaten nuclear war with Russia and China, and our adversaries may believe it and act upon it because it’s not necessarily out of character for Trump to announce a nuclear first strike on Twitter. Yikes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 30, 2019

And what if the president’s Twitter was hacked and they didn’t post jokes? If Jack’s account can get hacked, they all can.https://t.co/9b2UjZSf0D — J. Grygiel 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@jmgrygiel) August 30, 2019

twitter has very real security questions to answer — if Jack’s account can get hacked, what’s to say @realDonaldTrump can’t be hacked to FAR greater consequences? — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) August 30, 2019

All of this doesn’t make me feel great for when Trump’s Twitter account is inevitably hacked and it starts World War III. Quite literally. — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) August 30, 2019

So if somebody succeeds in hacking @realDonaldTrump's account they could:

- crash the markets (and make $$ on some insider trading)

- start an international incident, maybe even a war

- god knows what else.

Great website ya got here, @jack. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) August 30, 2019

People are asking “Well if Jack be hacked why not Trump.” And this WH’s security practices are so bad that clearly yes he can. But moreover, Trump himself is a security vulnerability. https://t.co/aUWYZK4qdd — Jason Goldman (@goldman) August 30, 2019

Somebody hacked the CEO of Twitter's account. Fortunately, it's not like the president of the United States has an account on here where he makes global policies and can destabilize markets, so the lack of security on the platform shouldn't trouble us too much. https://t.co/FonbleKdbF — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 30, 2019

Jack filed a report and got an email back saying there were no violations of the Twitter Rules. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 30, 2019

the highest levels of twitter security spring into action pic.twitter.com/w15UMeW5Yc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 30, 2019