Jack Dorsey's Twitter Account Compromised

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account sent a series of incendiary tweets on Friday after his account was compromised.

Dorsey’s account tweeted out “#nigger” and “Hitler is innocent,” among other inflammatory remarks. Another tweet read, “Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HQ.”

Some tweets were up for half an hour, though all were eventually deleted. Within the first few minutes of the inappropriate tweet spree, they had garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

“Yes, Jack’s account was compromised. We’re working on it and investigating what happened,” said a Twitter spokesperson shortly after the tweets were posted.

HuffPost Tweets from Jack Dorsey's Twitter account after it was compromised

Some of the tweets from Dorsey’s account after it was compromised included the hashtags “#ChucklingSquad” and “#ChucklingHella.” When the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police Department was hacked last month ― and had inappropriate tweets, including “Fuck the police,” posted from its account ― the same “#ChucklingHella” hashtag was used.