Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits 'Huge Fail' On Tech Responsibility

Dorsey gave himself a ‘C’ on the matter, noting that while there’s been progress, “it has been scattered and not felt enough.”

In an interview hosted on Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged that when it comes to tech responsibility, the company still has a long way to go.

Speaking to Recode co-founder Kara Swisher in a 90-minute series of tweets, Dorsey gave himself a ‘C’ on the matter:

Swisher called Dorsey’s response “a cop out”:

While Dorsey largely avoided specifics in his answers, he flagged physical safety as a key issue, citing concerns over harassment campaigns and doxxing, the process by which users are targeted with the spread of personal information.

However, Swisher graded him an ‘F’ on security:

Another drawback of the platform, Dorsey said, was its tendency to act as an echo chamber:

Capping off the interview with perhaps his most eyebrow-raising answer, Dorsey pointed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the most exciting tweeter:

The irony, of course, is that Musk has been prone to causing trouble on the platform, sending stocks swinging with tweets about his company and mocking a British cave diver involved in the 2018 Thai soccer team rescue.

