Jack Dorsey Won’t Say If A Call For Murder Is Enough To Ban Trump From Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey really doesn’t want to get into the “particulars” about when or whether he’d ban Donald Trump from his platform ― even if it’s a hypothetical call for his followers to kill journalists.
In an exclusive interview with HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg, Dorsey waffled when asked if he’d ban Trump ― who has repeatedly incited violence among his base, especially against the media ― if the president directed his Twitter followers to murder someone.
Here’s the exchange:
Feinberg: OK, but if Trump tweeted out asking each of his followers to murder one journalist, would you remove him?Dorsey: That would be a violent threat. We’d definitely ... You know we’re in constant communication with all governments around the world. So we’d certainly talk about it.Feinberg: OK, but if he did that, would that be grounds to—Dorsey: I’m not going to talk about particulars. We’ve established protocol, it’s transparent. It’s out there for everyone to read. We have, independent of the U.S. president, we have conversations with all governments. It’s not just limited to this one.
Such a hypothetical might be considered unfair, if we weren’t talking about Trump. He’s encouraged supporters to “knock the crap” out of and “rough up” demonstrators at his events; said he himself would like to punch a protester in the face; and offered to pay legal bills of those who would attack his opposition. Trump has also retweeted a video depicting him beating up a person with the CNN logo superimposed on his head, and press freedom experts have long said his rhetoric will lead to violent ends for American reporters. Here’s a supercut of his greatest hits.
