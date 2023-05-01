Boston Bruins Announcer Jack Edwards Compares Playoff Loss To Famous Tragedy

Oh, the humanity! Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards compared the NHL team’s first-round playoff exit on Sunday to the Hindenburg tragedy. (Watch the video below.)

The Bruins had the best record by far in the regular season, so Edwards’ disappointment was understandable. Even if his sense of perspective was not.

“And this joyride ends in a Hindenburg-like ending!” he said after the Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7.

We go live as Jack Edwards breaks down the end of the Bruins season: pic.twitter.com/mBT2K512eK — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) May 1, 2023

The Hindenburg zeppelin burst into flames while landing in Lakehurst, New Jersey, on May 6, 1937, killing dozens aboard and a ground crew member.

“Oh, the humanity!” radio broadcaster Herbert Morrison famously said at the time of the tragedy.

Comparing an early defeat in the Stanley Cup playoffs to this probably wasn’t the best call.

Edwards describes himself as “passionate” and a “little crazy” on his Twitter bio. Maybe next time he should just keep famous disasters out of the conversation.