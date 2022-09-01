'Games Of Thrones' Actor Jack Gleeson Marries Róisín O’Mahony In Ireland

Jack Gleeson is officially a married man.

The actor, who played King Joffrey Baratheon on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony last Saturday. The wedding took place at the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen in County Kerry, Ireland, and was confirmed on social media by their parish priest on Monday.

“Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason [Jack] Gleeson and Róisín,” Father Patsy Lynch tweeted.

He also shared a trio of photos showing himself with the newlyweds.

Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church pic.twitter.com/xcxAWGtXaJ — Patsy Lynch (@patsylynch) August 29, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Lynch described Gleeson as “a very down to earth, simple and relaxed person.”

He elaborated on the nuptials further in an interview with the Irish Independent, noting that Gleeson and O’Mahony ― who is a fellow actor ― had plans for a larger fête in England on a future date.

“We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony,” Lynch told the publication in an interview published Monday. “Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal.”

He continued, “Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

A former child actor, Gleeson catapulted to global fame on “Game of Thrones” in 2011, appearing on the smash HBO fantasy series for four seasons before his character was killed off.

In 2014, he announced plans to take a hiatus from acting.

“I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.”