Watch Obscure Sharpshooter Dismantle Kentucky With Bonkers Array Of 3-Pointers

Jack Gohlke of Oakland University was one 3-pointer short of the March Madness record.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Meet the early breakout star of March Madness. (Watch the video below.)

Jack Gohlke on Thursday made 10 three-pointers, just one short of the NCAA tournament record, to lead 14th-seeded Oakland University to a shocking 80-76 win over third-seeded Kentucky in the first round.

Fading away, off-balance, quick-launching or with a hand in his face, Gohlke was unstoppable:

To think that about a year ago, Gohlke was finishing up five years (including a redshirt season) at Division II Hillsdale College — but on national TV Thursday, he commanded college basketball’s biggest stage with the game of his life against Kentucky, a blueblood of the sport.

He poured in a career-high 32 points by making 10 of 20 shots from beyond the arc for Oakland, a Detroit-area commuter school that Gohlke insisted was “not a Cinderella.”

“I know I’m not going to the NBA [like players on Kentucky] but I know on any given night I can compete with those guys ― and our team can,” he said, per ESPN.

“That’s why I say we’re not a Cinderella, because when we play our A-game, we can be the best team on the floor,” added Gohlke, a 6-3 guard who’s playing as a graduate student.

Oakland meets 11th seed North Carolina State in the second round on Saturday.

