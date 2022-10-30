Jack Harlow Grills His Appearance, Career In Self-Roast During 'SNL' Monologue

Rapper Jack Harlow ridiculed himself during his opening monologue as he took on double duty on “SNL” this weekend.

The “First Class” rapper looked back at the past year of his career during the monologue as he both hosted and performed on “Saturday Night Live.”

Advertisement

Harlow said his world tour, his album “Come Home the Kids Miss You” and his upcoming role in “White Men Can’t Jump” have spurred talks that he’s “the GOAT.”

“They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia,” Harlow quipped.

Harlow later joked that people have accused him of being white as he made a puzzled face to the “SNL” crowd.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids running around dressed as me for Halloween and I just want to say cut it out because my culture is not a costume.”

You can watch more from Harlow’s “SNL” monologue below.