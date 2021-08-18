Detroit Tigers Suspends Announcer Jack Morris For Racist On-Air Joke

The Detroit Tigers team announcer Jack Morris has been placed on an indefinite suspension after using a mock Asian accent while speaking about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

Bally Sports Detroit, the Tigers’ broadcasting partner, announced the suspension on Wednesday and said the Hall of Fame pitcher will have to undergo bias training and be educated on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community, according to local station WILX TV.

The Tigers also released a statement saying that the team is “deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night.”

In addition, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch condemned Morris’ comments, saying “There’s no place in the game for it.”

Detroit #Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris indefinitely suspended pic.twitter.com/UTOYoOLcos — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 18, 2021

Morris’ comments came after fellow commentator Matt Shepard asked him what the team should do to handle Ohtani, who has hit 39 home runs this season, during the sixth inning.

Morris responded with a fake Asian accent: “Be very, very careful.”

Reaction to the tasteless joke was fast and Morris offered a half-baked apology during the 9th inning, adding insult to injury by referring to Ohtani initially as “Jose.”

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

Morris isn’t the only announcer caught saying thoughtless things during a game. Last August, Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was replaced midgame after he was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.