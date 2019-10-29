“Even our star celebrates the spooky season,” NASA Sun Science wrote on Facebook over the weekend with an image of our nearest star looking more like a jack-o’-lantern:
NASA first shared the image in 2014, when it was taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory.
“The active regions in this image appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy,” the space agency said at the time. “They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”
The photo is a composite made from two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
How To DIY An Alien Costume On Amazon Under $30 This Halloween