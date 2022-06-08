Son Of ‘General Hospital’ Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner Found Dead At 27

Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner attend the 2015 Television Critics Association Press Tour. Paul Redmond via Getty Images

Former couple Jack and Kristina Wagner are mourning the loss of their son.

Harrison Wagner, the son of the “General Hospital” stars, died Monday at the age of 27.

A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by NBC and E! News listed his location of death as a Los Angeles gas station.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told NBC that he was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday morning. The cause of death is unknown, and it’s currently being investigated.

HuffPost reached out to Jack Wagner for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner and their kids in 2006. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Jack and Kristina Wagner married in 1993 and share two sons together, Harrison and Peter. The pair, who starred as Frisco and Felicia in ABC’s soap opera “General Hospital,” divorced in 2006. Jack Wagner also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.

Harrison Wagner appeared to have a close relationship with both his parents, according to social media posts.

Jack Wagner posted a sweet photo of him, Harrison and Kristina in December 2019 to wish Harrison a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Harrison!!” Jack Wagner wrote. “So proud of the work your doing for yourself in your life”

Kristina Wagner posted a cute GIF of her and her son in April, which he also posted to his account.