Jack White Puts 'Disgusting' Trump-Supporting Celebs On Blast

Musician Jack White sounded off Monday with a list of high-profile Donald Trump supporters who glad-handed the former president over the weekend.

The White Stripes frontman lambasted Trump-friendly celebrities like Mel Gibson and Guy Fieri in an Instagram post that featured photographs of the stars interacting with the 45th president during a UFC event Saturday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri,” White went on. Though he did not name UFC President Dana White, the MMA mogul was featured in several of the photos.

The “Seven Nation Army” singer finished by saying, “This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate” and then deactivated the comment section.

Advertisement

White has been vocal in his distaste for Trump for some time.

Last fall, he savaged then-Twitter CEO Elon Musk over his decision to let the twice-impeached former president back onto the social media platform.

Jack White, shown here performing at an iHeartRadio festival on Jan. 14, named names in expressing his distaste for Trump glad-handers. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back,” White told Musk in an Instagram post announcing he was quitting Twitter. “Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is.”